Corkscrew light beams could lead to practical quantum computers

They're not just for show, of course. The research team envisions these complex light states being very helpful for quantum optics and data, which could help quantum computers become a practical reality. They could also lead to high-powered imaging where a hole in the center of a light vortex could be changed to refocus on a subject. And it could also lead to better free-space optical communication that can transmit through turbulent air and other conditions that scatter light. While it's very early days for this exotic light manipulation, it could prove instrumental to computing in the long run.