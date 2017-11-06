Twitter exploit let two pranksters post a 35,000-character tweet

User Timrasett paired up with another named HackneyYT to discover the exploit and tweet out the message. The original is gone now, but thanks to the power of the Internet Archive, you can see the colossus here in all its glory. While the text looks like nonsense, buried inside are URL codifiers (notably a '.cc' tucked within), as Twitter user hexwaxwing pointed out:

If you're wondering how twitter[.]com/Timrasett/status/926903967027785728 works:



[27024-char domain name].cc/[3244-char directory name] pic.twitter.com/vG26Jvz27F — waxwing:(){ :|: &};: (@hexwaxwing) November 4, 2017

Twitter temporarily banned the two users responsible, though their accounts are back online (after thanking Twitter and apologizing for crashing the site). Judging by HackneyYT's post-ban tweet, both will continue to poke around looking for bugs on the social platform. When reached for comment, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the exploit has been fixed and pointed to its rules, specifically: