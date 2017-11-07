BT is increasing its broadband prices in January, again

As ISPreview reports, the monthly cost of broadband packages will increase by £2 to £2.50 per month, depending on whether you're on a standard or fibre plan. If you're a Sky TV customer with BT's sports channels, you'll have to pay more for them come January, too. Your Sky bill will go up by £2.50 each month if you're on BT broadband, or £3 if you're with another ISP.

The cost of landlines is staying put for now, just as it did in April this year. This isn't surprising given the extra regulation Ofcom imposed on fixed-line services recently, coercing BT into cutting the price of line rental for landline-only customers by £7 per month. Calls, however, are getting slightly more expensive. Calls to other landlines and to mobiles are each increasing by a penny a minute (currently 12p and 16p per minute, respectively). Call setup fees are also going from 21p to 22p.

"We know that no one likes price changes, but this allows us to upgrade our services and give you more. Every customer will see improvements to their products and services alongside these changes," BT's statement reads. There are always new regulations and legislation ISPs have to abide by and budget for, of course, not to mention inflation. Still, if you're unhappy with this third price hike in 18 months, you are well within your rights (thanks to Ofcom) to exit your contract without penalty within 30 days of being notified.

BT will formally communicate the changes to each of its customers during this month and the next, but have a quick shop around before you jump ship. Chances are other ISPs are thinking about what price adjustments they want to make in the new year, too.