Engadget giveaway: Win a set of goTenna Mesh off-the-grid communicators!

Communications have always been a sticky issue when traveling off the grid, either in remote rural or forested areas, exploring other countries or when networks fail. goTenna Mesh fills this gap with it's Bluetooth-connectable radio antennas. Pair your mobile device with one and you can send private or broadcast messages and GPS coordinates to anyone in the 1-4 mile range with another goTenna Mesh -- no mobile connection required. If others in the area have a device, they help create an ad-hoc mesh network expanding the range of communication. The goTenna Mesh can also help you stay in touch with friends and family at crowded events where mobile networks are jammed up. They work with a variety of international radio spectrums, too, making it a great backup to roaming mobile options when abroad. This week, goTenna has provided us with two of its Family 4-packs for a couple of lucky readers. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning this off-the-grid communication solution.
- Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
- Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
- Winners will be chosen randomly. Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) GoTenna Mesh Family Pack (four units, value $329).
- If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
- This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
- The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
- Entries can be submitted until November 8th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!