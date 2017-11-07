Engadget giveaway: Win a set of goTenna Mesh off-the-grid communicators!

Communications have always been a sticky issue when traveling off the grid, either in remote rural or forested areas, exploring other countries or when networks fail. goTenna Mesh fills this gap with it's Bluetooth-connectable radio antennas. Pair your mobile device with one and you can send private or broadcast messages and GPS coordinates to anyone in the 1-4 mile range with another goTenna Mesh -- no mobile connection required. If others in the area have a device, they help create an ad-hoc mesh network expanding the range of communication. The goTenna Mesh can also help you stay in touch with friends and family at crowded events where mobile networks are jammed up. They work with a variety of international radio spectrums, too, making it a great backup to roaming mobile options when abroad. This week, goTenna has provided us with two of its Family 4-packs for a couple of lucky readers. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning this off-the-grid communication solution.