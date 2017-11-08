Kanye West may be working on a streaming service called 'Yeezy Sound'

Yeezy and Jay Z haven't had the most comfortable of relationships lately. Kanye West terminated his exclusivity deal with Tidal a few months back, apparently because of the $3 million bucks West says the streaming service owes him for bringing in 1.5 million new subscribers for The Life of Pablo. Of course, it's probably more about ego than cash. Either way, the plot thickens today as The Blast reports a new trademark request on behalf of West for a streaming service that may be named, we kid you not, Yeezy Sound.