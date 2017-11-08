Kanye West may be working on a streaming service called 'Yeezy Sound'

Yeezy and Jay Z haven't had the most comfortable of relationships lately. Kanye West terminated his exclusivity deal with Tidal a few months back, apparently because of the $3 million bucks West says the streaming service owes him for bringing in 1.5 million new subscribers for The Life of Pablo. Of course, it's probably more about ego than cash. Either way, the plot thickens today as The Blast reports a new trademark request on behalf of West for a streaming service that may be named, we kid you not, Yeezy Sound.
The documents obtained by The Blast show that Yeezy Sound will provide for the "Streaming of music, audio, images, video and other multimedia content over the internet." The filing also includes online chatrooms, electronic bulletin boards, texting services, "e-mail and instant messaging services" and video streaming to include independent films and movies. It could be that West is just hedging his bets here by including so many different ideas into one trademark, or it could be a legitimate move to become a direct competitor with Tidal, Apple Music, Pandora and Spotify. (But probably mostly Jay-Z's Tidal.)