Harry Potter AR game is coming from the makers of 'Pokémon Go'

Details on the game are pretty scarce, so it's not clear what the game will involve or what its mechanics will be. Niantic did say in September that the company was looking at using audio cues in future AR games because holding up a phone for an extended period of time "makes them look like a total doofus," according to Niantic CTO Phil Keslin. It's possible that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will use sounds as cues.

According to TechCrunch, the game will borrow from Ingress, a previous endeavor from Niantic Labs. Players will move through their physical world to collect power-ups and defend locations (presumably, similar to Pokémon Go's gym system). Whatever the mechanics of the game, with the Harry Potter franchise extremely large fanbase, it's safe to say there will be a lot of interest in this game.