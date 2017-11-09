AmazonSmile comes to the UK, donates some of your spend to charity

Just over four years ago, Amazon introduced Smile, a new way to donate to charitable organisations. Instead of visiting the normal Amazon.com website, customers load up the special AmazonSmile address and shop as they would normally. The company then gives 0.5% of the total net spend to the charity of their choice.

With $62 million raised for 230,000 charities, the company has decided to bring it this side of the Atlantic. It's now giving Brits the opportunity to generate a little extra money for Cancer Research UK, The British Red Cross, Royal British Legion and other charitable organisations.