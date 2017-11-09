Show More Results

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
AmazonSmile comes to the UK, donates some of your spend to charity

Customers have already raised $62 million for 230,000 charities in the US.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
17m ago in Internet
Comments
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Just over four years ago, Amazon introduced Smile, a new way to donate to charitable organisations. Instead of visiting the normal Amazon.com website, customers load up the special AmazonSmile address and shop as they would normally. The company then gives 0.5% of the total net spend to the charity of their choice.

With $62 million raised for 230,000 charities, the company has decided to bring it this side of the Atlantic. It's now giving Brits the opportunity to generate a little extra money for Cancer Research UK, The British Red Cross, Royal British Legion and other charitable organisations.

Amazon's UK initiative works the same as it does in the US: 0.5% of purchases (excluding VAT, shipping fees and returns) are donated to UK-specific charities when bought via smile.amazon.co.uk. At launch, Cancer Research UK, The British Red Cross, Royal British Legion, Magic Breakfast, Marie Curie, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity, RSPCA, Save the Children, Scottish Women's Aid and Stonewall are on board.

Amazon said it will extend the programme to all UK registered charities regardless of size or locality in "early 2018."

