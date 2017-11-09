Hulu is Nintendo Switch’s first streaming app

Your Nintendo Switch isn't just a gaming device anymore. Today Hulu announced that it will be the first video streaming app on Nintendo's hybrid console/portable system. Best of all? You don't have to wait long. You'll be able to grab the app from the eShop and use your Switch to stream The Handmaid's Tale starting today. There's a free trial on offer, and returning customers can use either Hulu's live TV package or the traditional Hulu experience on the system. Nintendo has been coy about streaming services on its latest system, and Hulu comes as a bit of a surprise. Maybe, just maybe, Netflix will be next.