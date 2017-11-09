Preview 'LA Noire' Switch gameplay before next week's launch

Excited to try LA Noire on your Switch November 14th? Good, because Rockstar Games has something to help make the wait a little easier: A gameplay trailer of the detective simulator running on Nintendo's hybrid portable/home console. From the looks of it, using touchscreen controls for things like adjusting a cypher or making interrogation choices looks pretty natural, but we'll have to wait until we can actually play it to gauge how they work in the real world. Same goes for motion controls with the Joy-cons.