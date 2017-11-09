'South Park' is ready to do battle on your phone

The Fractured But Whole isn't the only South Park game arriving this fall: Ubisoft and RedLynx have released South Park: Phone Destroyer, the Android and iOS title teased back at E3. Think of it as Hearthstone meets Herbert Garrison: you're duking it out in real-time solo or multiplayer battles using collectible cards that grant special abilities to the show's many, many characters. And it's not just banking on South Park's usual sophomoric humor to reel you in. There's a proper 60-mission single-player story and a rare team dynamic that lets you share cards with friends.
It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases, but Ubisoft swears that you won't be forced to pay to see everything the game has to offer. With that said, don't be surprised if you end up grinding to get a coveted item -- the developers are clearly hoping you'll shell out a few bucks to speed things up. The team element helps mitigate things, though, and this game will clearly scratch your itch if you have fond memories of AWESOM-O and ManBearPig. Just don't be shocked if Phone Destroyer lives up to its name -- we can't imagine that a few hours of this will be kind to your battery.