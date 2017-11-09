'South Park' is ready to do battle on your phone

It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases, but Ubisoft swears that you won't be forced to pay to see everything the game has to offer. With that said, don't be surprised if you end up grinding to get a coveted item -- the developers are clearly hoping you'll shell out a few bucks to speed things up. The team element helps mitigate things, though, and this game will clearly scratch your itch if you have fond memories of AWESOM-O and ManBearPig. Just don't be shocked if Phone Destroyer lives up to its name -- we can't imagine that a few hours of this will be kind to your battery.