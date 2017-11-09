A live-action 'Star Wars' show is headed to Disney's streaming service

After years of rumors of a live-action Star Wars TV series, it's finally happening. The only catch? It'll be exclusive to Disney's upcoming streaming service, Polygon reports. CEO Bob Iger didn't have any details to share about the new series, but the fact that it's coming is still a bombshell for the Star Wars universe. And, of course, it's also a smart way to sell Disney's streaming service, which is set to launch in 2019.