Tesla buys automation company to mitigate production delays

Unfortunately, Tesla is struggling to build any machines at the moment, announcing alongside its earnings report that it won't be able to meet its target of producing 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week during 2017. It's not been revealed how much Tesla paid for Perbix, but financial filings show owner James S. Dudley was given more than $10 million worth of Tesla stock for the deal. Perbix is an expensive solution to Tesla's issues, then, but the cost pales in comparison to the sums Tesla will lose if it doesn't get on top of its production problems.