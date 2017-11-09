Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/AOL
save
Save
share

Windows Mixed Reality adds SteamVR games on November 15th

All you need is Microsoft's OS and one of its approved headsets.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
18m ago in AV
Comments
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Chris Velazco/AOL

Microsoft's stab at building a virtual reality ecosystem will enter an informal beta test starting November 15th. Next week the Windows 10 Mixed Reality SteamVR preview program will go live. If you have Windows 10 running on your machine, along with one of the Redmond-approved VR headsets you'll be able to try it out for yourself according to Rolling Stone.

This will act as a sort of crossover piece of software that gives Windows Mixed Reality users access to some 60 VR apps from the Windows Store and the countless VR games available on Steam. There's no timetable for when the full version will roll out to Windows just yet.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr