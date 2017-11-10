Apple pledges to fix iPhone X cold-weather issues

A spokesperson told the publication that it's aware of "instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment." Cupertino is already working on a fix, and while it wasn't included in the software update that gets rid of an autocorrect bug, it will be rolled out in the future.

While the spokesperson didn't explain why it happens in the first place, he said devices should only be affected for a few seconds before functioning normally again. Those who've been experiencing the problem for longer than a few seconds, however, can always lock and unlock the screen to regain full use of their new phones.