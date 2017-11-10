Contemplate life in 'Far From Noise' on PS4 November 14th

As George Batchelor, the game's creator, writes in a blog post, the gameplay lies in choosing the dialogue. "The journey you take is shaped by what you choose to talk about. It's a naturally flowing conversation that goes in all directions. There are different ways your story can end," he writes. "Creatures may come to join your sunset observation. Not always the same faces, every time you play things can change. The forces of nature happen around you. Life continues, while you balance back and forth."

The game will be released on November 14th and you can check out the trailer below.