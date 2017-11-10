Nintendo reportedly plans to ramp up Switch production in 2018

The report claims that Nintendo is planning to make 25 million to 30 million more units of its successful Switch console over the next fiscal year. Further, Nintendo may plan for even more if this year's holiday sales are strong, according to the WSJ's sources. We've reached out to Nintendo for confirmation and any more details and will update this post when we hear back.

The company has already built almost 8 million Switches, total, as of its latest earnings report. Sales of Nintendo software have been brisk as well with the two crown jewels of Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild selling two million and almost three million units so far, respectively.