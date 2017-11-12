Sierra Nevada spacecraft completes first test flight in 4 years

Dream Chaser was carrying the same space-grade avionics that it'll use for ISS missions, Sierra Nevada said. More information about the flight should follow on November 13th.

The successful flight isn't as dramatic as a full-fledged mission launching atop a rocket (those aren't expected to start until 2019), but it's a crucial milestone all the same. It proves that, on a basic level, Dream Chaser can live up to its role as a reusable cargo ship. And while it won't be the only vehicle that can return safely to Earth, it'll be particularly important for science. Unlike a capsule that might land in a remote area, Dream Chaser can quickly return experiments to waiting researchers.