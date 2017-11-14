Comcast's Xfinity app will be available on Sony smart TVs in 2018

It's a strange time in the world of cable television, with more people cutting the cord these days and an ever-increasing amount of internet-enabled devices (like Apple TV and Roku) and smart TVs. Venerable cable companies like Viacom have to to find ways to get their content out to where the viewers actually are. Comcast is in the same boat, which is why it makes sense that the cable business is partnering with Sony to get its XFinity app on the television-maker's Android-based sets.
Starting in 2018, if you're an Xfinity TV customer and you own an Android TV from Sony, you'll get to watch live and on-demand programming from Comcast, including local, public and government-sponsored channels. You'll also be able to access your Xfinity cloud DVR recordings along with the Emmy Award-winning X1 channel guide. This isn't Comcast's first deal in the streaming arena, of course. It's been working with Samsung and Roku for a while now, and has been quietly working on a nationwide streaming service that went into beta a couple of months ago.