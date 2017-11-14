Comcast's Xfinity app will be available on Sony smart TVs in 2018

It's a strange time in the world of cable television, with more people cutting the cord these days and an ever-increasing amount of internet-enabled devices (like Apple TV and Roku) and smart TVs. Venerable cable companies like Viacom have to to find ways to get their content out to where the viewers actually are. Comcast is in the same boat, which is why it makes sense that the cable business is partnering with Sony to get its XFinity app on the television-maker's Android-based sets.