Deezer brings lossless audio to the desktop with a new app

As noted by The Verge, the new desktop app makes Deezer the second service to offer lossless audio on desktop, after Tidal. Currently in beta, the new app will allow access to Deezer's 43 million tracks as well as Flow, the service's feature that uses your listening habits to create a custom playlist, like Spotify's Daily Mix or Apple Music's personalized playlists. Desktop users will also get exclusive videos with interviews and performances from artists. Subscribers in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and Latin America can expect local content in the app as well.

Deezer's Premium+ service runs $10 per month, in line with its competitors. Its HiFi offering is $20 per month, and you can get a trial of the latter on the desktop if you're a subscriber to the former through the end of the year. What's more, the beta version of that new desktop app is available today.