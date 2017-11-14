Show More Results

Engadget giveaway: Win a V-Moda Remix speaker or Crossfade II wireless headphones!

The onboard DAC and amplifier offer a high-quality listening experience.
V-Moda has long been known to provide great sound quality along with a unique and customizable designs. This year the company launched its updated Crossfade II wireless headphones, letting you roam free for up to 14 hours of listening (or unlimited when tethered). These also include the company's VAMP tech (a combo amplifier and DAC) for high-quality sound. If you like to personalize your gear, you can order 3D printable or laser engraveable Shield Kits to emblazon each ear piece, too.

For the company's REMIX Bluetooth speaker, V-Moda includes the same VAMP technology along with a highly customizable exterior. It includes REMIXrings for a bit of flare, but also allows you to create 3D-printed panels to deck out the exterior. The REMIX can also be used as an amplifier for any quality headphones you plug in to it. This week, the company has provided one of each of these items as prizes for two lucky winners. Just head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning a pair of V-Moda Crossfade II wireless headphones or its customizable REMIX hi-fi Bluetooth speaker!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) first-prize winner will receive one (1) pair of V-Moda Crossfade II wireless headphones ($330 value) and one (1) second-prize winner will receive one (1) Remix wireless hi-fi / 3D customizable speaker ($300 value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until November 15th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

