Engadget giveaway: Win a V-Moda Remix speaker or Crossfade II wireless headphones!

V-Moda has long been known to provide great sound quality along with a unique and customizable designs. This year the company launched its updated Crossfade II wireless headphones, letting you roam free for up to 14 hours of listening (or unlimited when tethered). These also include the company's VAMP tech (a combo amplifier and DAC) for high-quality sound. If you like to personalize your gear, you can order 3D printable or laser engraveable Shield Kits to emblazon each ear piece, too.

For the company's REMIX Bluetooth speaker, V-Moda includes the same VAMP technology along with a highly customizable exterior. It includes REMIXrings for a bit of flare, but also allows you to create 3D-printed panels to deck out the exterior. The REMIX can also be used as an amplifier for any quality headphones you plug in to it. This week, the company has provided one of each of these items as prizes for two lucky winners. Just head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning a pair of V-Moda Crossfade II wireless headphones or its customizable REMIX hi-fi Bluetooth speaker!