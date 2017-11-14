Firefox Quantum is ready to speed up your web browsing

Thankfully, Quantum doesn't lean exclusively on speed to draw you in. There's a new interface that's both more streamlined (a lot of the visual fluff has been stripped away) and should look sharp on very high-resolution displays. It should be better at scaling in the future, to boot. And if it wasn't already clear that Mozilla owns Pocket, it is now. When you open a new tab, you'll see Pocket's story recommendations alongside shortcuts to your most visited sites.

The new version is available now for Linux, Mac and Windows users. Whether or not it moves the needle is another matter. Web browser usage share has remained relatively stable for a while, particularly for Firefox (about 13.1 percent as of October, according to NetMarketshare) and for Chrome (59.8 percent). In other words, browser habits are relatively entrenched -- it might take a fundamental change in user perception for those numbers to shift in a significant way. Quantum is one of the biggest improvements to Firefox in recent times, though. And if nothing else, the speed boost and UI tweaks could help Mozilla keep users that would otherwise have jumped ship.