Razer's latest gaming keyboard can survive spilled drinks

Beyond that, it's a familiar formula: you're getting Razer's mechanical switches (the Green Switch, to be exact) with 10-key anti-ghosting and full programming support. You're limited to green lighting, but you can still create lighting effects like ripples and waves. The new Blackwidow is available online right now for $110 (€120) and should spread to stores worldwide before the year is over.

This isn't a novel idea, to be clear. Corsair and others have had water-resistant gaming keyboards. Razer is arguably the most recognizable brand of the bunch, though, and the inclusion of water resistance in its flagship keyboard is bound to make the feature more commonplace. Don't be surprised if splashproof design eventually becomes a must-have for keyboards like this.