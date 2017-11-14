‘This War of Mine’ drops first episode of its story-driven DLCs

Dubbed Father's Promise, the debut episode puts you in control of Adam, a father trying to protect his daughter from the horrors of war, while attempting to escape a besieged city. The scenario may sound familiar to console gamers that played TWOM: The Little Ones for PS4 and Xbox One, which put you in charge of a group of adults and children.

A story of "love, hate, and sacrifice" is how its creators describe the DLC, so be prepared for another round of emotive gameplay. Whereas TWOM takes its cues from the Bosnian War, this time 11 bit studios are adding narrative flourishes from the work of Polish author Łukasz Orbitowski.

You can grab Father's Promise on Steam for $1.99, or as part of a season pass for $4.99.