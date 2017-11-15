Safety commission recalls more hoverboards after another fire

Today we're issuing a LayZ Board hoverboard warning and 7 hoverboard recalls. 1/9 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 14, 2017

Along with the LayZ Board, the CPSC is also recalling products by the following brands: Dollar Mania Sonic Smart Wheels, Tech Drift, Digital Products iLive, iHoverspeed, Four Star Imports Go Wheels, Drone Nerds, and Salvage World. If you're in possession of one of the faulty hoverboards, you can get a full refund, store credit, or a replacement unit, depending on the brand.

The problem lies with the lithium-ion battery packs that power the self-balancing scooters. In the frenzy to capitalize on the hoverboard trend, it seems some manufacturers cut corners at the cost of public safety. As a result, the batteries have a tendency to overheat and catch fire or explode. Overall, the CPSC claims there have been more than 250 incidents caused by hoverboard fires since 2015, resulting in 13 burn injuries, three smoke inhalation injuries, and more than $4 million in property damage. By June of 2016, 501,000 self-balancing scooters had been recalled.

But, the market has improved since the Feds' sweeping declaration last year. You can peep the safe hoverboards before you buy via Underwriters Laboratories' online certifications directory.