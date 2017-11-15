Twitter tries to fix verification of people 'we in no way endorse'

In a series of tweets explaining the policy change, Twitter said "We are conducting an initial review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behavior does not fall within these new guidelines." Today, an individual known as "Baked Alaska," who previously was verified, has been banned from the service, while Laura Loomer -- recently banned from both Uber and Lyft for anti-Muslim statements against drivers -- self-reported that she had lost her status on Twitter. Jason Kessler, the Charlottesville organizer whose verification sparked the backlash, is no longer verified, and neither is notable punchee Richard Spencer. Others who are now blue check-less include "@apurposefulwife" and Tommy Robinson.