Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman/Engadget
save
Save
share

The best smart home and kitchen gadgets to give as gifts

Yes, you should jump on the Instant Pot bandwagon.
Engadget, @engadget
1h ago in Home
Comments
118 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Will Lipman/Engadget

For the smart home and kitchen gadget section of our holiday gift guide, we skipped past the WiFi-enabled toaster ovens and what-have-you, and narrowed our list down to the stuff that's actually useful. For starters, yes, we agree that the Instant Pot -- a darling in food and tech circles -- is worth the hype. With this one gadget, you get a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg maker, with modes for sautéing, steaming, warming and sterilizing. The cook in your life might also enjoy the Tasty One Top, a much-buzzed-about induction cooktop, which tracks the time and temperature, and automatically adjusts as necessary.

Outside the kitchen, Philip's Hue lighting kit now works with Alexa-, HomeKit- and Google Assistant-integrated gadgets. We also recommend the Alexa-enabled ecobee4 smart thermostat and the Amazon Echo Show for playing back both music and video. And yes, speaking of the sort, smart speakers make a good (if safe) gift. We recommend options from both Amazon and Google -- their products are well matched enough that your decision will mostly come down to which ecosystem your giftee prefers.

Source: Engadget Holiday Gift Guide 2017
In this article: amazon, av, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, google, hgg2017, home, video
By Engadget @engadget

Engadget is the original home for technology news and reviews. Since our founding in 2004, we've grown from an exhaustive source for consumer tech news to a global multimedia organization covering the intersection of technology, gaming and entertainment. Today, Engadget hosts the archives and expertise of early digital publishing players like Joystiq, TUAW and gdgt, and produces the Internet's most compelling videos, reviews, features and breaking news about the people, products and ideas shaping our world. After 13 years in the game, we're leveraging our history to bring the future into focus.

118 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr