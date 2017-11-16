Facebook's Creator app will help video 'stars' create more 'content'

The new app has camera effects and frames, and lets users crosspost to other platforms (like Instagram and Twitter, we assume). There's access a "creative kit," too, that can add custom stickers, frames, intros and outros to live broadcasts to give the audience a consistent look and feel for a brand. There's a community tab for connecting with fans and collaborators, along with an inbox specifically to put all messages from Facebook, Instagram and Messenger in one place.

Facebook is also launching a new web portal for creators to get tips about creating compelling video content, which makes sense if the company wants to encourage more people to fill the site with stuff.