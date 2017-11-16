Facebook's Creator app will help video 'stars' create more 'content'

Facebook's future is all about TV, and the company has been slowly giving video content creators the tools to participate in (and monetize) that future. Now the social media giant is launching the Facebook Creator App, a "one stop shop" to make original video, go live with exclusive visuals and also keep an eye on audience response with an "insights" feature for analytics. The new app is available on iOS now (with Android coming soon) for individuals with a Facebook Page or profile.
The new app has camera effects and frames, and lets users crosspost to other platforms (like Instagram and Twitter, we assume). There's access a "creative kit," too, that can add custom stickers, frames, intros and outros to live broadcasts to give the audience a consistent look and feel for a brand. There's a community tab for connecting with fans and collaborators, along with an inbox specifically to put all messages from Facebook, Instagram and Messenger in one place.
Facebook is also launching a new web portal for creators to get tips about creating compelling video content, which makes sense if the company wants to encourage more people to fill the site with stuff.