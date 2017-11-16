Nintendo Switch homebrew is possible, but there's a catch

As always, there's a (huge) caveat: considering how recent the Pegaswitch update is, there are no homebrew apps and games available as of yet. It all boils down to the devotion of developers, whether or not they support homebrew on 3.0.0. -- the folks behind the RetroArch emulator claim they're on board, which could prove a jumping off point for other modders. There's also the chance that the exploit may cause the resale price of Pokken Tournament DX to balloon (as we've seen with past titles) if Switch homebrew catches on. But, if you've already auto-updated, none of the above applies to you anyway.

Nintendo, which has long been wary of hacks enabling piracy (even if they're not capable of supporting bootlegs) will be hoping that Super Mario Odyssey is enough of a reason for you to forego homebrew, for now.