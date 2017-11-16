Show More Results

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
Tidal is the latest music service to add direct control for Sonos

Subscribers can play their music on Sonos speakers through the Tidal app.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
54m ago in AV
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sonos's direct integration with Spotify is an incredibly convenient feature for subscribers to the streaming service. Rather than having to control music through the (somewhat clunky) Sonos app, users are able to stream to their Sonos speakers directly through the Spotify app. That same integration arrived for Pandora this week, and now, Tidal has announced that it now supports direct control with Sonos.

It's great news for anyone who subscribes to Tidal and also has Sonos speakers in their home. The addition of direct control for Tidal leaves Apple Music subscribers in the cold, but when support for Airplay 2 arrives in 2018, it seems that the most popular music streaming services will be on relatively even footing with Sonos' hardware.

