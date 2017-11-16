Tidal is the latest music service to add direct control for Sonos

Music lovers can now enjoy the 51 million songs, 195,000 videos and more via TIDAL direct control with @Sonos. Learn more on https://t.co/4B5472I4tw pic.twitter.com/cfO4vZ1ODI — TIDAL (@TIDAL) November 16, 2017

It's great news for anyone who subscribes to Tidal and also has Sonos speakers in their home. The addition of direct control for Tidal leaves Apple Music subscribers in the cold, but when support for Airplay 2 arrives in 2018, it seems that the most popular music streaming services will be on relatively even footing with Sonos' hardware.