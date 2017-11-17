Apple delays HomePod smart speaker until early 2018

You can read the full statement below.

While the exact reasons for the delay aren't clear, it's not completely surprising. This is Apple's first entry into the smart speaker realm, and it has to nail the experience if it's going to compete. At the same time, Apple is effectively ceding holiday sales to a wave of new higher-end speakers like Amazon's Echo Plus, Google's Home Max and the Sonos One. The HomePod isn't necessarily in trouble (Amazon and Sonos can only sell fully-featured devices in countries where Alexa works), but it may face a tougher battle than it did beforehand.