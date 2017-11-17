Try the new ‘Overwatch' hero during the game's free weekend

At Blizzcon earlier this month, the studio behind Overwatch announced a new playable character for the hero shooter: Moira, a healer with evasive and damage-dealing abilities. Last night, she became available to play on PC and consoles -- and wouldn't you know it, Blizzard is making the game free to try out this weekend, starting today.
DON'T FORGET: You can play Overwatch FREE on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One starting tomorrow at 11AM PT!— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 17, 2017
⏰ https://t.co/Pq264DygsZ pic.twitter.com/bhkIkvDViO
Blizzard announced Moira with none of its usual teasing build-up, but the hero should be a nice respite for players who've been asking for a new healer. While she's something of a potluck character with abilities recycled from a few other heroes, more variety in support characters has been on the community's wish list for awhile.
There's no word on when the new Overwatch map Blizzardworld, also announced at this year's Blizzcon, will come to the game. For now, new players can try out the hero shooter from 11am PT today until 11:59pm on Monday, November 20th.