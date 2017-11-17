Walmart will test Tesla Semi trucks for transporting merchandise

"We believe we can learn how this technology performs within our long-term sustainability goals, such as lowering emissions," Walmart said in a statement to CNBC. This pilot program for the 500-mile range trucks likely won't start anytime soon. After all, Musk said that Tesla Semi tricks won't start production until 2019.

Walmart has other options too: Mercedes has its own all-electric semi, as does diesel-maker Cummins. They're shorter range, but given Tesla has fallen behind schedule for Model 3 production, the alternatives could be road ready before Musk's fleet.