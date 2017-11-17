Williams-Sonoma buys AR firm to help you shop for home furnishings

Companies that do a lot of retail business online have been exploring AR in order to help customers visualize the items they're planning on buying. In the last few months, Target, IKEA and Amazon have all announced AR initiatives to help customers seee what furniture and other large items might look like in their homes. Now, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is joining that group. Today the retailer announced it was acquiring Outward, Inc., a 3D imaging and AR platform that's aimed primarily at home decor and furnishings, for $112 million in cash.