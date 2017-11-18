Google Lens comes to Assistant on Pixel phones

You no longer have to fire up Google Photos if you want to use Lens to glean information from the world around you. Users have noticed that Lens in now available in Google Assistant on both original Pixel and Pixel 2 phones. Tap a camera button while using the AI helper and you can have it perform a search when you take a photo. It can identify what you're looking at, scour the web and launch other apps. You can rate results, too, so you'll hopefully refine Lens' results over time.