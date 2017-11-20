'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' comes to your phone November 22

Have you heard the news? Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will be coming to mobile devices worldwide on 11/22! #PocketCamp pic.twitter.com/jShJwDgnls — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 20, 2017

As usual, it's a free-to-play instalment from an existing series, but this time round we're getting many of the hallmarks from the Animal Crossing franchise. The main difference is you're making a camp filled with cute animal inhabitants instead of a town. And, Nintendo is hoping to pocket from your dedication with the addition of Leaf Tickets, which let you buy in-game items and speed up construction by grinding or ponying up real cash. The lucky campers in Australia have been able to play the title since late last month, so everyone else has some catching up to do.