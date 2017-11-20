Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' comes to your phone November 22

Nintendo's free-to-play mobile game is going global.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
1h ago in Mobile
Soon, Aussies won't be the only ones building summer camps in Nintendo's latest mobile game. The gaming giant announced that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will arrive on iOS and Android devices worldwide on November 22nd. The title marks Nintendo's third foray into smartphone gaming, following Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes.

As usual, it's a free-to-play instalment from an existing series, but this time round we're getting many of the hallmarks from the Animal Crossing franchise. The main difference is you're making a camp filled with cute animal inhabitants instead of a town. And, Nintendo is hoping to pocket from your dedication with the addition of Leaf Tickets, which let you buy in-game items and speed up construction by grinding or ponying up real cash. The lucky campers in Australia have been able to play the title since late last month, so everyone else has some catching up to do.

