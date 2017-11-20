PayPal can help you save and invest money with the Acorns app

Acorns is an app-based service that empowers you to invest your spare change in stocks, similarly to other apps, like Qapital. Once you connect your bank (or PayPal) account to Acorns, you can monitor it within PayPal, either online or in the PayPal app itself. You'll also be able to check the value of your Acorns account, monitor your contributions and see your investment transfers all without having to launch the Acorns app. You can make recurring or one-time investments using PayPal funds, or you can have Acorns "round up" any purchases you make with PayPal and invest that spare change.