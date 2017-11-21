Buoy uses AI and machine learning to keep your water bills low

Sounds great, right? Well, it won't be cheap when it go on sale tomorrow. One Buoy will set you back $799, but, that includes installation from a licensed plumber and a lifetime subscription to the Buoy service. Things like integration with Alexa or Google Home haven't been announced just yet, and from the looks of it, Buoy doesn't require a hub like other smart home devices.

This isn't Buoy's first time around the block. Back in 2015, the company was known as Calliope Waterworks and a year after founding, it showed off a remarkably similar device. The difference last year is that the water-tracking gizmo was only supposed to cost $250 according to TechCrunch. Yeesh.