FCC chairman reveals plan to kill net neutrality

The ACLU has already released a statement opposing the FCC and Chairman Pai's plan and ACLU senior policy analyst Jay Stanley said, "Internet rights are civil rights. Gutting net neutrality will have a devastating effect on free speech online. Without it, gateway corporations like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T will have too much power to mess with the free flow of information."

Senator Brian Schatz also shared his thoughts on the plan saying, "If adopted, the FCC's plan will change the way every American gets information, watches movies, listens to music, conducts business and talks to their families. By repealing basic net neutrality protections, the FCC is handing over full control of the internet to providers, leaving the American people with fewer choices and less access."

In addition to his announcement, Pai also penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. The plan includes reversing the rule that currently treats broadband as a utility, removes protections that keep ISPs from blocking or slowing service and will shift some oversight power over to the FTC. The proposal, which will be up for public view tomorrow, is largely expected to pass with the vote splitting along party lines.