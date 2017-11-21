Google Shopping is becoming a lot like browsing on Amazon

Google Shopping is getting some new tricks ahead of the busiest retail season of the year. Specifically, when you're looking for a coffee grinder or pair of headphones, now Google will populate search results with buying guides from editorial publications. More than that, search results will offer up items related to what you're browsing too. Yeah, it's kind of like Amazon in that regard, which definitely seems intentional. After all, why would Google want you to buy from anywhere but its own search results? There's even a flag if you're looking at an outdated model, too. For more information (and some very large GIFs), hit the source link below.