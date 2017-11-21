'Minecraft' now livestreams building sessions directly to Mixer

Mixer support also lets you make aspects of your Minecraft session interactive. Viewers can vote on spawning objects (including enemies) or even change the environmental conditions. They can turn day into night to see whether you'll survive the trip back to safety, for instance. If you've ever broadcast a Minecraft stream and thought it was too predictable, this could add just the right amount of chaos.

The feature isn't available in other versions of Minecraft just yet. A mod to bring it to the classic Java-based game is coming later in 2017. Even so, this promises to make the world-building game a more social experience, whether or not your friends are ready to play.