Misfit's latest hybrid smartwatch focuses on classic style

This may also be the Misfit watch you want if you can't stand the thought of charging your wristwear. The Command has the longest battery life of any of the company's watches, lasting for up to a year before you need to replace its cell. It helps that the timepiece is water-resistant to 164 feet, too. And as you'd expect, you can swap the 20mm straps if the stock options don't quite fit your style. Misfit is selling the Command in black, black copper, blue and steel variants.

You can pre-order the Command now at a starting price of $150, which is a solid price for a pseudo-analog smartwatch that hopes to rise above the rest through good looks. With that said, the Android Wear-packing Vapor smartwatch only costs $50 more. If you're more interested in functionality than looking the part at a gala, it's probably worth the premium.