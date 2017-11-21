Show More Results

Image credit: Beamdog
'Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition' is coming to PC

Get ready to relive more D&D-inspired RPG action.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
1h ago in Personal Computing
Beamdog

BioWare's Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG Neverwinter Nights (NWN) is getting an enhanced edition for PC. The revamped game from Beamdog -- a studio that cut its teeth on remasters of PC classics, such as Baldur's Gate and Planescape: Torment -- will be up for pre-order tomorrow for 20 bucks.

As with the publisher's past upgrades, NWN packs a graphics bump, including UI and menu scaling up to 4K. But, as you can see in the trailer above, the enhancements don't exactly make for a comprehensive overhaul. You'll also be able to access saved games, modules, and mods from the original, so you can pick up where you left off, and catch up on what you missed. Plus, Beamdog is throwing in the Pirates of the Sword Coast, Infinite Dungeons, and Wyvern Crown of Cormyr modules, and two soundtracks.

The cheap and cheerful price should be enough to lure nostalgic gamers looking for another Dungeons & Dragons fix. You can tune into Beamdog's Twitch livestream tomorrow at 12pm PST to presumably find out the release date, and more.

