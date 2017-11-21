'Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition' is coming to PC

As with the publisher's past upgrades, NWN packs a graphics bump, including UI and menu scaling up to 4K. But, as you can see in the trailer above, the enhancements don't exactly make for a comprehensive overhaul. You'll also be able to access saved games, modules, and mods from the original, so you can pick up where you left off, and catch up on what you missed. Plus, Beamdog is throwing in the Pirates of the Sword Coast, Infinite Dungeons, and Wyvern Crown of Cormyr modules, and two soundtracks.

The bugbear's out of the bag! Join us at noon PST Nov. 21 on #Twitch (https://t.co/MTxjfuCw5K) as we introduce #Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition to the world. #NWNEE pic.twitter.com/FKph5I9mgE — Beamdog (@BeamdogInc) November 21, 2017

The cheap and cheerful price should be enough to lure nostalgic gamers looking for another Dungeons & Dragons fix. You can tune into Beamdog's Twitch livestream tomorrow at 12pm PST to presumably find out the release date, and more.