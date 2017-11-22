FCC releases the final draft of its proposal to kill net neutrality

The FCC has released the final draft of its proposal to rollback 2015 net neutrality protections. If enacted, the order would reclassify broadband internet service as an information service and Title II regulations would no longer apply. Additionally, blocking, throttling and fast-laning of content would no longer be banned and paid prioritization practices would be allowed as long as they're explicitly laid out by internet service providers. Further, any state-level regulations that contradict the FCC's order would be preempted.