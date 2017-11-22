TiVo wins one of its patent fights with Comcast

As more people cut the cord or switch to on-demand options for watching their favorite shows, TiVo is becoming less relevant. It gets a good deal of its money from patents and licensing rights, and as such is keen to defend what it can to stay in business. Hence the patent infringement lawsuit with Comcast.

Naturally, Comcast has a chance to appeal and the telco has said that it plans to do so. Additionally, Comcast is going to fight the ruling in the US Patent and Trademark office, where these types of battles are easier to win. The ITC ruled that a quartet of other patents regarding how recording works in homes with multiple TVs and Comcast set-top boxes didn't infringe on TiVo's claims. The USPTO process can take up to a year to settle.