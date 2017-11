At our first Engadget Experience in LA last week, we premiered five virtual reality projects that pushed the boundaries of the new medium. Among them was Dinner Party, a retelling of the famous Betty and Barney Hill alien abduction story. Based on what we've seen so far, it's one of the most intriguing VR entries yet. In our documentary, co-creator Laura Wexler explains how her team brought one of the most famous stories from UFO folklore into virtual reality.