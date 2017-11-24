EE's next phone will be all glass and cost just over £100

EE isn't likely to push the device's spec sheet to get people through the door, though. Instead, features like a 4G radio capable of getting some of the best speeds on EE's LTE-Advanced network, and the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor and NFC chip for mobile payments, will form the basis of the elevator pitch. Design, too, as the smartphone is sandwiched between two panes of Gorilla Glass, mimicking the style and build quality of more expensive, premium handsets. That's all we know so far, but we expect something more official from EE in the first week of December, when this is likely to launch.

Naturally, we reached out to EE for comment and received this statement: