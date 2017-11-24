Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman/Engadget
save
Save
share

The best smartwatches and fitness trackers to give as gifts

Plus a connected basketball jersey and 3D-printed shoes.
Engadget, @engadget
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
148 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Will Lipman/Engadget

If a plain-Jane fitness tracker seems like too uninspired of a gift, we have some other ideas. You could buy any number of smartwatches that fared well in our tests. Engadget's resident runners also say Garmin Forerunner watches are a good bet for athletes (the Forerunner 935 is the top-of-the-line model, though the 235 is just fine, too). We also recommend Under Armour's standalone heart rate monitor and Adidas's slick-looking shoes made from 3D-printed ocean plastic. And while you don't need to be a fitness nut to enjoy Bragi's Dash Pro wireless earbuds, their built-in fitness tracking and music storage make them ideal for workouts. Find all that and other gift ideas right here in our 2017 holiday guide.

Source: Engadget Holiday Gift Guide 2017
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, hgg2017, mobile, video
By Engadget @engadget

Engadget is the original home for technology news and reviews. Since our founding in 2004, we've grown from an exhaustive source for consumer tech news to a global multimedia organization covering the intersection of technology, gaming and entertainment. Today, Engadget hosts the archives and expertise of early digital publishing players like Joystiq, TUAW and gdgt, and produces the Internet's most compelling videos, reviews, features and breaking news about the people, products and ideas shaping our world. After 13 years in the game, we're leveraging our history to bring the future into focus.

148 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr