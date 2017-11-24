The best smartwatches and fitness trackers to give as gifts

If a plain-Jane fitness tracker seems like too uninspired of a gift, we have some other ideas. You could buy any number of smartwatches that fared well in our tests. Engadget's resident runners also say Garmin Forerunner watches are a good bet for athletes (the Forerunner 935 is the top-of-the-line model, though the 235 is just fine, too). We also recommend Under Armour's standalone heart rate monitor and Adidas's slick-looking shoes made from 3D-printed ocean plastic. And while you don't need to be a fitness nut to enjoy Bragi's Dash Pro wireless earbuds, their built-in fitness tracking and music storage make them ideal for workouts. Find all that and other gift ideas right here in our 2017 holiday guide.