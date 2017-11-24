Tamagotchi is heading to your smartphone in 2018

As usual, your job will be to ensure that the Tamagotchi gets fed, bathed, cleaned, and put to bed on time. And, you can expect to get pinged on your mobile every time the doe-eyed critter wants attention, making neglecting it that much harder. Stop catering to its every need and you could wind up with a sulky ogre. Meanwhile, mini games will earn you coins that unlock items, such as food, costumes, and decorations. Or, you could skip the hard work and fork out real cash for goodies.

The game is already available in Canada, according to Touch Arcade, while the rest of us will have to wait for a global release.