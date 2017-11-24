'MST3K' will mock B movies for another season on Netflix

If Twitch's Mystery Science Theater 3000 binge-fest didn't scratch your itch, we've got good news for you: Netflix is renewing the show's revival MST3K: The Return for a second season (and the 12th season overall). A brief announcement video (featuring series creator Joel Hodgson, current host Jonah Ray, and Felicia Day) hit YouTube shortly after Shout Factory's annual Turkey Day marathon -- which diehards no doubt tuned in to for Thanksgiving b-movie wisecracks.