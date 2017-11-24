‘Session’ doesn’t care about your pro-skater high scores

Apparently we're not the only ones that see the potential here, as the Kickstarter project is already over half-funded for its almost $63,000 goal with 28 days left to go. The whole point of Session, say the developers, is about skating and the feeling you get when you perform tricks. Of course, if no one sees you stick the landing after a nasty rail grind, it doesn't count. To that end, Session has a robust set of video capture and editing tools that let you get the best angle on the action, then share it to social media for bragging rights. There's no scoring system, either - you get to do whatever you want to do, whenever you want to do it.

Stretch goals include adding a character customization system, vertical and mini-ramps, an extra city hub based on a real city, online multiplayer, park editor tools, story mode and a "filmer mode" to let a buddy capture the action. The devs are asking for serious money to make these things work (like hitting $360,000 for online multiplayer and $450,000 for the filming mode. Let's just hope the team gets to the online multiplayer, at least. If you're interested, you can get an early bird key for the game for a $20 pledge.